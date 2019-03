Dialogue's Special Edition "Listen2Us!" Meets "True Kids 1"-Giving Youth A Voice through Media Education

Tune in as our youth hosts from Special Edition Dialogue: Listen2Us! interviews True Kids 1, a non-profit youth media education and empowerment program taking the state by storm! True Kids 1 is a Taos based educational non-profit with a mission to provide New Mexico youth with media skills, tools and opportunities to open career paths and promote digital citizenship.

