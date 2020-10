Wake Up Call's MK Mendoza speaks with Artistic Director and Co-Founder of SOMOS Albuquerque Julia Mandeville about taking Albuquerque's premiere Art Festival on line, attracting even more this year! Don't miss the usual spectacular line-up. Starts October 9th and goes through the 18th.

For more information, see link below:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/somos-reimagined-virtual-festival-tickets-122722208429