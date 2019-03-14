Solitary Confinement: Punishment or Torture? Is It Manufacturing of Insanity?

There are more than 80,000 men, women, and children in solitary confinement in prisons across the United States, according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics. And according to a new report put out by the ACLU, New Mexico ranks as one of the top five for worst in the country. They estimate one out of every ten prisoners is in solitary confinement and 96% of prisoners will return back to society. Join us for an in-depth conversation about this grave problem that some equate with torture and it’s effects on the mental state including suicide. We also discuss the legislation that seeks begin to turn it around with ACLU Legal Director Leon Howard.

For more information on ACLU in New Mexico, see link below:

http://www.aclu-nm.org/