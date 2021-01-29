Solar Energy Act Could Bring Jobs and Immediate Savings to Those Who Need It Most

Wake Up Call's MK Mendoza speaks with Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics (D- Bernalillo, Lincoln, San Miguel, Santa Fe, Torrance, Valencia) and Kevin Cray, Mountain West Regional Director for Coalition for Community Solar Access about the Solar Energy Act which stands to not only bring jobs to New Mexico but immediate savings to those who need it most. This year may just be the year it passes. Tune in to find out all the benefits.

For more information, see links below:

http://www.communitysolaraccess.org

https://www.senatorlizstefanics.com