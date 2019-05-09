Social Circus Takes on Social Issues, Builds Tolerance and Bravery

Wise Fool New Mexico Spokesperson, Life Coach and Educator Oriana Lee joins Wake Up Call Segment Host/Producer MK Mendoza to talk "identity politics" as they discuss how Wise Fool uses circus to help raise awareness in the community around social issues that often divide. They discuss the many ways that Wise Fool sets itself apart as an example of tolerance and diversity in its performances, workshops and summer camps. Dropping socially prescribed labels and constructs, they place identity on above all just being human. Wise Fool has been an integral part of New Mexico's rich diversity for the past 20 years and a resource for building and creating community from the ground up founded upon mutual respect, trust and bravery.

For more information, see link below: https://wisefoolnewmexico.org