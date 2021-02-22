Smoke and Mirrors with Dr. Chuck Ruby How You Are Being Fooled about Mental Illness

Wake Up Call's MK Mendoza speaks with Dr. Chuck Ruby about his new book, Smoke and Mirrors: How You Are Being Fooled about Mental Illness, An Insider's Warning to Consumers. He is also the Executive Director of ISEPP, the International Society for Ethical Psychology and Psychiatry and served in counterintelligence, counterespionage, and criminal investigative assignments acoss the globe. In 2012, Dr. Ruby resigned from the American Psychological Association in protest of their refusal to enforce the prohibition against psychologists’ involvement in torture, commonly referred to as “enhanced interrogation techniques”. He has since renewed his APA membership after the 2015 Council of Representatives’ vote to ban psychologists’ involvement in these torturous activities, and the APA’s willingness to change its ethical guidelines to clarify such a ban. In this book, he fearlessly rips the masks off mental health industry guilds. Combining evidence with powerful stories - including about himself - in straightforward and clear prose, he reveals what's in it for the guilds and Big Pharma and describes humane ways that really do hlep those who long for surcease from anguish. Tune in for this weekly four-part series. Part Two will air Monday, March 1, 2021, Part Three, Monday March 8th and Part Four March 16 on KSFR's Wake Up Call.

For more information, see links below:

https://www.chuckruby.com/

https://www.amazon.com/Smoke-Mirrors-Chuck-Ruby-ebook/dp/B08F3W8LVB

https://psychintegrity.org