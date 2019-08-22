Singer/Songwriter Ron Crowder Brings Song and "Liberty" Together with NM's Best

Ron Crowder is an award-winning singer-songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist whose played with everyone from Three Dog Night to The Persuasions. As a New Mexico Native, he's making the state even more proud through his award-winning music and ability to not only bring his own talents to the stage but also welcome New Mexico's best on with him. With no doubt he was made to make music, and decades of song writing and media production/sound engineering behind him, he's now breaking out on his own and making a name for himself.

Grabbing the media world by storm with his award-winning music and new song and music video "Liberty", he now spends his days working opvertime to fill the increasing line of requested gigs.

With a long list of previous accomplishments in the media landscape - from music to video production, his talents are coalescing into pure contagious success.

His song, “Liberty” was recently awarded Best Song at the 2018 New Mexico Music Awards. His charismatic invitation to bring New Mexico's best musicians to join him in performing his list of originals makes every performance a greatly anticipated event. Don't miss him and the rest of NM's greats at the Tumbleroot Brewery this Saturday August 24th.

To find out more, see link below:

http://www.roncrowdersongs.com/

https://tumblerootbreweryanddistillery.com/event/ron-crowder/