Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Santa Fe Playhouse has been dreaming-up new projects and devising new ways of staying connected.

Cleverly titled “shelter in plays,” the concept is to bring together playwrights with actors, bringing new theater and poetry directly to you in your homes.

KSFR’s Tom Trowbridge discusses with Santa Fe Playhouse Managing Director David Carter a performance that opens tonight (051520): The provocatively-titled, “Bad Jews.”