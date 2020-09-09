Shakeup In Los Alamos County’s Media Landscape, Part Two

On Tuesday (September 8th, 2020), KSFR’s Tom Trowbridge discussed recent changes to the Los Alamos-White Rock media landscape with University of New Mexico Journalism Professor Mike Marcotte (See: www.ksfr.org/post/recent-media-closures-rock-los-alamos-news-consumers).

The story mentioned that by the start of this month radio station KRSN vacated the airwaves and that the Los Alamos Monitor’s corporate ownership announced the Monitor would no longer publish after decades of being the chief source of local news in Los Alamos County.

Today we hear from Monitor veteran staffer, Charmian Schaller about the paper’s demise: