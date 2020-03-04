KSFR

SFPS Explains Policy Towards Federal Immigration Authorities

By Tom Trowbridge 13 minutes ago

On KSFR's newscasts recently, we informed you that the Albuquerque Public School District is directing principals that federal immigration agents are not to come onto campus unless they have a warrant. The memo followed recent reports of an uptick in activity by immigration authorities.

With that as a backdrop, KSFR's Tom Trowbridge asked Santa Fe Schools’ Superintendent, Doctor Veronica Garcia, what the policy is at SFPS. Garcia says its based on Santa Fe School Board action in the 2016-2017 school year:       

Credit SFPS.info