SFCC President Encourages Voter Support Of Bond Issue C

Santa Fe Community College President Becky Rowley wants voters to approve New Mexico Bond Question C, the Public Education Bond Issue on the November 3rd ballot.

According to BallotPedia, a "yes" vote supports authorizing the sale and issuance of $156.3 million in bonds for public higher education institutions, special public schools, and native tribal schools. A "no" vote opposes authorizing the sale and issuance of $156.3 million in bonds for public higher education institutions, special public schools, and native tribal schools.

Rowley spoke recently to KSFR News Director Tom Trowbridge about the measure:

Bond Question C was passed by the New Mexico Legislature as a bond package. The package includes $9.7 million in bonds for public libraries and $33.29 million in bonds for senior citizens' facilities. The total amount of the bonds is $166 million.