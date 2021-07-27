SF Police Address Concerns Over Training, Enforcement of New Cannabis Laws

A month after New Mexico’s official legalization of recreational cannabis, concerns are mounting over how local police departments will adapt to this completely new industry, plus the new rules that come with it.

KSFR's Dennis Carroll sat down with the Santa Fe Police Department to get to the bottom of how they plan to train officers and what enforcement of these rules might look like.

***

New Mexico's Regulation & Licensing department is not through with finalized cannabis rules for producers. Click here to view what is still up in the air, and how to submit a public comment.