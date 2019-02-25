Senator Michael Padilla Proposes Early Childhood Education and Care Department

Join us as Segment Host/Producer MK Mendoza speaks with Senator Michael Padilla who talks about his variety of legislation that stands to improve not just the status of foster kids in New Mexico but all kids as he proposes creating an Early Childhood Education and Care Department that would oversee, coordinate and streamline the early childhood experience across all current departments that provide services to our most vulnerable children; from Health and Human services to Education to Children, Youth and Families. A smart investment for New Mexico, he’s hoping will be the Governor's proclaimed "moonshot" to propel the status of New Mexico’s children out from under their historically poor one.

Senator Michael Padilla Proposes Legislation that Could Be Governor's "Moonshot" to Turning The Status of Children Around