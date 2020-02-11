Senator Michael Padilla Lead Advocate for Personal Data Protection and New Mexico's Children

Wake Up Call Segment Host/Producer MK Mendoza speaks with Senator Michael Padilla about the legislation he continues to work on regarding protecting consumer data in a world where personal data is now the new oil in a reported trillion dollar industry. He also provides an update on where things stand with his spearheaded and now created Early Childhood Education and Care Department and how this looks to help all children and particularly help turn things around for New Mexico's foster kids and improve outcomes in all sectors of their lives and society, from improved educational scores, to greater employment and lessening of prison populations.