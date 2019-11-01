Senator Martin Heinrich Weighs in on Oil and Gas Drilling Near Chaco

KSFR News Director Tom Trowbridge brings you the latest input from Senator Martin Heinrich. The U.S. House of Representatives voted Wednesday to permanently prohibit oil and gas drilling on federal land within a 10-mile radius of Chaco Culture National Historical Park in northwestern New Mexico.

The bill, with main sponsor Representative Ben Ray Luján, passed by a vote of 245-174. All Democrats present supported the measure, as did 17 Republicans. It now goes on to the Senate.

Congressman Lujan and several of his New Mexico Senate and House colleagues discussed the measure with reporters via a conference call Thursday.