Senate Rules Vote On Voters Rights Bill Pushed To Saturday

The Senate Rules Committee will wait until Saturday to vote on SB8, the Voters’ Rights Bill.





In a marathon session that began at 9am Friday morning the Committee heard hours of public comment on Zoom and in person from people who strongly support or oppose the legislation. Supporters say the bill is needed to protect the rights of voters and allow them easier access to the ballot box.

Opponents said it would lead to voter fraud.

Some of the comments from the public were terse with accusations of wrongdoing, questionable alliances and may have been paid to appear before the committee, mostly without any supporting evidence.

Eventually the public comments ended and the committee began its own discussion.

There were several amendments proposed by committee members to the substitute bill that committee members introduced on Wednesday. After those were taken care of and a short break so Committee Chairman Daniel A. Ivey-Soto (D-15, Albuquerque) said they caught what they believed was a “calculation problem” and they would work with legislative counsel overnight to correct it.

Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver said she has no problem with another delay given the importance of the legislation and the passion on both sides.

“Compared to those who fought for generations and sometimes gave their lives for the right to vote I think that this is a small price to pay to go through a day of committee”

Ivey-Soto says the committee will return for a vote Saturday morning at 9:30.