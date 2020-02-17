Senate and House Legislation Seeks Greater Justice for Human Trafficking Victims

Wake Up Call Segment Host/Producer MK Mendoza brings listeners excerpts from the first committee meeting to review HB237, a legislative bill which seeks greater justice for human trafficking victims. But it also faces a challenging journey ahead, requiring two more committee meetings which can mean death to a bill. Despite some concerns, the public shows up to show their unanimous support in this committee meeting. A Senate Bill seeking funding to help victims faces a similar challenge.

Part One: Inside House Committee Meeting#1

Part Two: Talking to the Legislators