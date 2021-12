According to the National Association of School Resource Officers, in the last four months alone, at least 38 incidents of gunfire at school have resulted in death or injury. And a majority of U.S. teens fear that a shooting could take place at their school. What causes these tragedies and what can be done? KSFR's Mary Lou Cooper brings us the story.

An interview with Dr. Ron Stephens, Executive Director of the National School Safety Center, about school shootings.