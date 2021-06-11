Santa Fe's Only Outdoor Pool Will Be Closed This Summer

Looking to cool off from the hot summer sun? Well, Santa Fe's only outdoor pool looks like it'll be closed for the whole summer. KSFR’s Dennis Carroll reports.

Santa Fe youngsters and families are going to have to find another place to cool off this summer. City councilors voted reluctantly this week to keep the city’s only outdoor pool closed because of water leaks and other problems.

Councilor Signe Lindell said it pained her to deprive kids of a place to – in her words – splash around – in the main and toddler pools at the Bicentennial facility on Alto Street. However, she and the other council members ended up voting to keep both pools closed the rest of the year until city crews have assessed and repair the damages.

The main pool, which attracts about 21,000 swimmers from Memorial Day through Labor Day, is thought to be leaking about 130,000 gallons a month and is need of other repairs as well.

Several council members said the city should be setting an example for residents and businesses by not wasting water in the middle of a severe drought.

The city’s three indoor pools -- Salvador Perez Recreation Center, Fort Marcy and Genoveva Chavez Community Center are open, but only by reservation.