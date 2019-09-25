Santa Fe Wells Fargo Bank Branch Robbed

The FBI and Santa Fe Police Department are looking for a man who robbed a Santa Fe Wells Fargo Bank branch on Tuesday. A news release from the FBI says the robbery occurred at the bank’s De Vargas branch at 1:23 p.m. The suspect entered the bank and presented a demand note to a teller, who gave him an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect was then seen walking west from the bank. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 40s, approximately 5'8" tall, with a medium build. He had short black hair. He wore a black baseball cap, long-sleeve black shirt, and dark denim pants. The FBI is offering a reward of up to one-thousand dollars for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact the FBI at (505) 889-1300. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.