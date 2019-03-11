Santa Fe TEDx Talks Coming to Town

Santa Fe TEDx Talks Come to Town! Don't miss them!

In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TEDTalks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection in a small group. These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organized TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized (subject to certain rules). Executive Organizer, Issah Abdullah is joining us today who has been the person leading the team to create the City Different's own version of TEDx Talks. Don't miss it.

See link below for more information:

http://www.ted.com/tedx/events/31574