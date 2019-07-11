Santa Fe Sunrise Spa Resort Brings Ojo Caliente to Santa Fe

Wake Up Call Segment Host/Producer MK Mendoza speaks with Chef Rocky Durham from Santa Fe Sunrise Spa Resort about the wide array of amenities this unique spa brings not just to visitors but also locals. From its new repose pools, spa services, to wellness activities, and farm fresh cuisine - this spa clearly shows its roots in embracing a different approach in how it defines wellness while promoting the local history, commerce and community.

To find out more, see link below:

https://sunrisesprings.ojospa.com/