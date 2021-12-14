Santa Fe Schools Still Face Staffing Crisis

Santa Fe Schools present 2021 State of the Schools Report.

Santa Fe School Distric Char Kate Noble says we are all still facing unprecedented times in education.

The district released its annual State of the Schools report last night via its YouTube channel to discuss the challenges that continue during the COVID pandemic.

Santa Fe Schools are still facing a severe staffing crisis. In November, the Board passed a resolution calling for higher teacher pay in New Mexico to compete with neighboring states.

Noble said educators across the system are hurting because there aren’t enough people to do the work that needs to be done.

But she says the challenges also create opportunities for the district.

“This is a time we can make or break public education. We have an opportunity to truly reinvent how this works,” she said. “So let’s do that together and let’s stay loose, stay flexible and stay kind.”

Superintendent Larry Chavez said the goal is to make Santa Fe Schools a prime destination for teachers and staff.

He said the passage of the general obligation bond, mil levy and the education technology note have brought great improvements to Santa Fe schools.