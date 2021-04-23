Santa Fe Real Estate Market Sizzles

Demand for single-family homes in Santa Fe is soaring at a time when housing inventory is down a whopping 62% from last year. The result: skyrocketing real estate prices. That's good news for sellers, but not-so-good news for buyers, especially locals. KSFR reporter Mary Lou Cooper talks with Roger Carson, president of the Santa Fe Association of Realtors, to help sellers and buyers navigate the war zone that the real estate market has become in the City Different.

For first quarter data on the Santa Fe real estate market, click on

https://sfar.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/SFAR_NM_QMI_2021-Q1.pdf