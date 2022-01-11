Santa Fe Public Schools To Teach Remotely Next Week

Due to a spike in COVID cases, the Santa Fe Public Schools will return to remote learning beginning on Tuesday.

Listen to the story.

Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez made the announcement yesterday. The distance learning will last for one week with in-person classes returning Monday, January 24th provided conditions improve.

In a release, Chavez says he hopes families will be able to plan appropriately. He says with so many district employees in quarantine, they cannot currently ensure the safe operation of schools.

Chavez says SFPS ended last week with 361 cases involving students and staff. That’s the largest number of cases the district has seen in any one week.

He says this week’s total could rise to near 600 and there has been an increased spread in the classrooms.

Chavez says additionally, the district cannot continue to meet the state’s contact tracing requirements given such large numbers of positive cases.

He is again urging parents to get themselves and their children vaccinated.

Testing will continue to be available for students and staff at the Aspen Community Magnet School at 430 La Madera.