Santa Fe Police & Fire Departments To Launch New Diversion Effort

The City of Santa Fe Police and Fire Departments have announced a new partnership called THRIVE. It’s an updated version of the Law-Enforcement Assisted-Diversion, or LEAD program, under which police officers have the option of referring low-level offenders struggling with addiction to the Fire Department’s Mobile Integrated Health Office, or “MiHo,” team for case management. On KSFR’s Wake-Up Call program this morning, host Tom Trowbridge discussed the innovative diversion effort with SFPD Deputy Chief Ben Valdez: