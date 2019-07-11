Santa Fe Playhouse Season-Locally Grown Theatrical Rival to Netflix Series "Black Mirror"

Wake Up Call Host/Producer MK Mendoza speaks with Santa Fe Playhouse Artistic Director Vaughn Irving about the rich substantive material they're presenting for the 2019 Season. Their season courageously and creatively takes on themes dealing with everything from Artifical Intelligence to Immigration and every social issue in between relavent to today's world - consider them a locally grown rival to the Netflix Series "Black Mirror"- theatre style. And of course, they also bring us with their yearly tradition of the "Fiesta Melodrama".

To find out more, see link below:

https://santafeplayhouse.org/2019-season-humanity/