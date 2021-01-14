Santa Fe Non-Motorized Transportation Advocates Discuss Legislative Priorities

KSFR News Director Tom Trowbridge continues his discussion with members of the Santa Fe Bicycle and Trails Advisory Committee, which will soon undergo a name and mission change and become the Santa Fe Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee. The Committee members you’ll hear are Khal Spencer, Bruce Finger and Sky Tallman. I asked them, that with the 2020 Legislative session around the corner, is there anything state lawmakers could do to improve the lot of bicyclists in New Mexico?… Khal Spencer answers first: