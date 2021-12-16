Santa Fe misses deadline for 2021 fiscal year audit

The city of Santa Fe announced Thursday that they will not be submitting its 2021 fiscal year audit on time. The deadline for the audit was originally scheduled on Wednesday, December 15.

This marks the second straight year the city has missed the deadline.

In a press release, the city cites the delay was due in part to “unprecedented circumstances such as a 20% vacancy rate among all city departments.” There is also a 40% vacancy rate in the Finance Department, including turnover in the Accounting Officer position.

Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber said the city is moving forward with a “corrective action plan” that will allow them to submit the 2021 fiscal audit with fewer findings and complete the 2022 audit on time.

Webber continued by saying that he was disappointed by the delay, but assured residents that the city’s finances are “strong and stable.”