Santa Fe Innovates Places Santa Fe in Prime Position for Growing Hi-Tech Sector

Wake Up Call's MK Mendoza speaks with Founder of Santa Fe Innovates, John Mertz about how he's bringing together all the pieces required to launch the high tech sector in Santa Fe and make it a leader on the cutting edge of innovation. Acting primarily as a support system and networking hub, his goal is to locate, attract and nurture great innovative start-up ideas and entrepeneurs by teaming them up with the mentors and community to make it all happen. The goal: To put Santa Fe on the map in the high tech world and to do so with purpose and substance - entirely plausible given its long history as a hub for creative well-intended innovativee minds - alongside John's expertise and his dedication, it looks like he's well on his way to achieving that vision.

For more information, see link below:

http://santafeinnovates.com