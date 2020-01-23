Santa Fe Independent Film Festival Premiere Place for Excellence

Santa Fe Independent Film Festival(SFiFF) is the premiere forum for international and independent cinema in the area. Focusing on artistic excellence, SFiFF serves as a creative center for film year-round, and as a showcase of the year's top films each October. SFiFF provides professional opportunities for artists, and unmatched audience participation in the world’s greatest little film city. KSFR News Director Tom Trowbridge speaks with Executive Director Liesette Paisner Bailey.

To find out more, see link below:

https://www.santafeindependentfilmfestival.com/