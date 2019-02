Special guest, Nani Rivera joins KSFR New Director and Wake Up Call Host, Tom Trowbridge and Segment Producer/Host, MK Mendoza to give us the latest as the Santa Fe Film Festival continues through the weekend and more film activities into the week. From discussing the history of the film festival to its latest incarnation, Nani gives us a special insider's view!

For more info, see link below:

http://www.santafefilmfestival.com