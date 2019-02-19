Wake Up Call Segment Host/Producer, MK Mendoza interviews Santa Fe Film Festival Programmer, Aaron Leventman about the upcoming screenings planned for their annual run throughout the city of Santa Fe. This incredibly diverse, eclectic program is intellectually and substantively rich in form and content from dramas and documentaries to shorts, comedies and animation. This line up fits the City Different to a T. Bravo to the team that put it together! It reaches more venues than any previous festival and boasts a variety of exciting events from opportunities to put on the glam for a red carpet walk to interviews with a wide variety of well-known and also budding celebrities in the film industry, from directors and producers to actors. They'll also be giving away their usual awards and a lifetime achievement award to Ed Asner. Don't miss this incredible interview!

Santa Fe Film Festival Shines with Diversity