Santa Fe COVID Emergency Extended Until May

By Kevin Meerschaert 40 minutes ago

The City of Santa Fe has officially extended its State of Emergency through May 7th.

  The Governing Body approved the Mayor’s Emergency Declaration Wednesday night.

 


  

The Santa Fe Governing Body
Mayor Alan Webber proclaimed the emergency extension on Monday. It’s the 15th such declaration since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The emergency means the mask mandate for indoor city buildings will remain in effect. New City Manager John Blair has ordered that all city personnel meetings will be held virtually whenever possible. 

Webber says the city will continue to be vigilant as long as the virus is a serious health risk.

 

 “We have in some ways traveled a long distance and in other ways we continue to monitor this pandemic and adapt to whatever is new," he said. "The omicron variant being the current dominant variant that is by all accounts not yet peaked in Santa Fe.”

          

 Webber’s declaration includes requiring all new city employees to obtain up to date COVID vaccines, meaning they will have to get a booster shot.   

The eviction and water shutoff moratoriums will remain in place.  

All city employees will receive five days of administrative leave for a verified COVID related purpose such as isolation or quarantine. 


 

