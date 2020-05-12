Santa Fe Couple Is Concerned About Voting Issues

The New Mexico Primary Election is June 2, 2020… and there are deadlines coming up if you want to change your party affiliation or request an absentee ballot given the COVID-19 pandemic. You can go to NM-Vote-dot-org. A Santa Fe couple, however, isn’t finding the process smooth. KSFR News Director Tom Trowbridge spoke Friday (May 8, 2020) with Linda Marianiello and Franz Vote about their experience:

Later, Tom shared their concerns with Santa Fe County Clerk Geraldine Salazar for her review. Here’s a summary of her correspondence to Tom:

Dear Mr. Trowbridge, Mr. Vote’s absentee ballot application request has gone through and his ballot has been mailed. Ms. Marianiello’s absentee ballot request application has not gone through the system due to when she submitted a federal application in 2008 or 2009 with a number that does not match her voter registration file/I.D. information. When she attempts to submit her request it does not go through: the OVR or Online Absentee system is highly sensitive and will not allow the request to proceed if the information is not exact for the voter registration file/I.D. We are working with Ms. Marianiello to ensure she receives a ballot via U.S. Postal Service. Ms. Marianiello’s vote will be counted upon immediate return of your cast ballot to the Santa Fe County Clerk’s Office via U.S. Postal Service.