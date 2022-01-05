Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office arrests three people, recover stolen vehicles, firearms

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office have arrested three people accused of stealing five vehicles, including one that could be connected to a road rage shooting that took place in the city.

According to a press release on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, deputies had originally responded to a call from a male who indicated his truck had been stolen. The man went on to tell deputies that he believed his vehicle had been abandoned in a wooded area along Forest Road 24, off Caja Del Rio Rd.

The man also advised the deputies that he had seen other vehicles in the area.

The male led the deputies to the approximate area where his vehicle had been hidden. As deputies began to investigate the area, they located other vehicles, including the male’s stolen truck. Also in the area were two 30-foot camper trailers and two passenger vehicles.

The deputies called out to the trailers for possible occupants, and one male, now identified as 39-year-old Pedro Morales Bustos exited one of the campers and began to flee on foot. Deputies were able to subdue Bustos with the use of a taser.

Two other individuals were located in the second trailer, now identified as 45-year-old Jeremy Foreman and 35-year-old Kimberly Chavez. The pair were taken into custody without incident.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered that all the vehicles located, including the two camplers were stolen. Law enforcement also recovered several firearms, including an AR-15, multiple handguns, and spent shell casings.

This case remains active, with sheriff’s detectives remaining on sight at the crime scene processing evidence.