Santa Fe Community College announces start to spring semester will be remote

In an email to the campus community, Santa Fe Community College President Dr. Becky Rowley Ph.D announced the college will be shifting the start of the spring semester to a virtual setting.

Remote learning will last from January 18th through January 30th.

In the email, it was stated that “if circumstances improve, we will resume on campus, in-person learning on Jan. 31.”

The following department and operations are not currently scheduled to switch to remote operations. Those include continuing education and contract training, the William C Witter Fitness Education Center and fitness classes, Kids Campus, Santa Fe Higher Education Center and its partners, the MASTERS program, Santa Fe Public Radio, and La Familia Medical Center and Dental Clinic.

This is subject to change.

Main campus will remain open during regular hours. Students can still receive assistance online or in-person as well.

The president’s email went on to say “the best and quickest way to protect ourselves and each other from Covid and return to a normal routine is to get vaccinated.”

The college’s vaccination requirement is currently in effect, and if a student is planning on attending classes in-person at any point this semester, they must submit their vaccination documentation to the college.

Rowley ended her email by saying “as we all strive for a return to a more regular routine, I recognize that these adjustments may seem sudden, disappointing, and perhaps difficult. Some of you may feel relief. Either way, please don’t hesitate to reach out to the college for assistance.”