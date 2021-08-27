Santa Fe City Council Relaxes Campaign Finance Rules

The Santa Fe city council voted Wednesday to relax financial reporting requirements in city elections. The councilors voted unanimously to raise to $500 the least amount of donations that must be reported from political committees.

The same ordinance also eases the reporting requirements for contributions from individuals. Under the new law, individual donations under $25 do not need to be reported. 

 

Tuesday was the last day candidates could file for November's elections. 

 

Leading off the city's election lineup are: mayoral candidates incumbent Alan Webber, City Councilor JoAnne Vigil Coppler, and former Republican congressional candidate Alexis Martinez Johnson. 

 

Listen to KSFR's interview with the mayoral candidates: 

 

Incumbent Mayor Alan Webber 

JoAnne Vigil Coppler

Alexis Martinez Johnson


 

