Santa Fe City Council Nears Vote To Drop Los Alamos Lab Group

The Santa Fe City Council is nearing a vote on a resolution by Councilor Renee Villarreal to withdraw  from the Regional Coalition of LANL Communities. Villarreal tells KSFR’s Dennis Carroll that the 10-year relationship with the Los Alamos-based group has been marked by a lack of shared values, broken promises, mismanagement, and has nothing to benefit city residents.

 To reach City Council members or to read + comment on Villarreal’s resolution, go to www.SantaFeNM.gov. Editor's Note: This story was produced before the Santa Fe County Comission voted to exit the Regional Coalition of LANL Communities. The Santa Fe City Coucil is now expected to discuss on May 26th.  

