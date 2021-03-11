Santa Fe City Council Extends Duration of Policing Taskforce

At last night’s meeting the Santa Fe City Council voted to extend the duration of the City’s policing taskforce through December, 2021 and make other changes. The Community Health and Safety Taskforce was created in July of last year after nationwide protests against police brutality followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The taskforce is charged with examining the operations of the Santa Fe Police Department, including use of force policies, professional standards and ethics, and types of calls that could be responded to by human services professionals, like social workers.