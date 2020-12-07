Santa Fe Animal Shelter and Humane Society Builds Families, Comforting Many During Lonely Times

Wake Up Call's MK Mendoza speaks with Santa Fe Animal Shelter and Humane Society's Public and Business Relations Office Murad Kirdar about their annual fundraiser, The Barkin Ball and the vital role the organization plays in building families with our furry friends especially during solitary times for many amidst this pandemic - in a city that loves it's animals. A special thanks to our wonderful performers who are our beloved community members who helped get behind their latest fundraising efforts, including the lovely and ever so elegant and classy Ali MacGraw, to the bold and bodacious major exquisite talent, Elle King to our spirited leading lady and trailblazer, the bold, courageous and beautiful Shirley MacClaine - all bearing testimony to the incredible role this organization plays in our community.

For more information, see link below:

https://sfhumanesociety.org