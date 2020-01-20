Sandia National Laboratories Reports Record Economic Impact

Joint Computational Engineering Laboratory Sandia National LaboratoriesCredit Sandia.GovEdit | Remove

Sandia National Laboratories Director James Peery announced recently that Sandia pumped an all-time high of nearly three-point-seven billion dollars into the economy in fiscal year 2019…. This, by spending on goods, services, payroll, taxes and other payments. Peery said in a news release that, quoting: “Sandia is proud of the past success but will not rest, we will keep building on these successes and seeking partnerships with highly qualified, diverse suppliers that can contribute to Sandia’s national security mission and spur economic growth in New Mexico and across the country.”

KSFR’s Paul Sedillo is Sandia’s small business manager; KSFR’s Tom Trowbridge spoke with him about the news: