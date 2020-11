According to Time-and-Date-dot-com, changing the clocks does not create extra daylight but instead shifts the time of sunrise and sunsets.

This time change can cause disruptions to our body clock, otherwise known as the circadian rhythm.

It’s with that in mind that KSFR News Director Tom Trowbridge got in touch with Roswell State Senator Cliff Pirtle. Pirtle, a Republican without an opponent in Tuesday’s election, plans to reintroduce his bill to keep New Mexico on Daylight Time year-round: