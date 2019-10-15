Reverend Phil Shares Key Elements that Helped Him Overcome Long Term Drug Addiction

KSFR's Reverend Phil shares his life experience that helped him overcome long term drug use and pave the way toward an enlightened and empowered life-all contained in the first of what will be a series of books that detail his life's journey and philosophy. The title of his new book is -"God is: And I Thought It Was All About Me". Reverend Philip Strom is the Spiritual Director for Church of the One God in Santa Fe, NM and is both an Ordained Transdenominational, Interfaith, Non-Congregational Minister and a State of New Mexico Licensed Alcohol Drug Abuse Counselor (LADAC). Don't miss his regular weekly show, right here on KSFR Thursday nights at 6:30pm (except last Thursday of the month).

To find out more about his book, see link below:

https://www.amazon.com/God-Thought-About-Gospel-Trilogy/dp/0692607358

To find out more about Reverend Phil, see link below:

https://www.churchoftheonegod.org

To find out more about his weekly show on KSFR, see link below:

https://www.ksfr.org/programs/heart-talk