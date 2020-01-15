Representative Angelica Rubio Rides to the Roundhouse to Raise Rural Reality Awareness

Bringing attention to the needs of New Mexico’s rural communities prior to the upcoming legislative session, Representative Angelica Rubio is on her bicycle… riding to the Roundhouse on what’s being called an “Outside the I” bike tour of southeast and eastern New Mexico. The tour is seven days long with planned stops in the communities of Alamogordo, Ruidoso, Roswell, Vaughn, Clines Corners, Galisteo and ending on the steps of the Roundhouse. The Democrat is speaking to the disconnectedness rural communities feel from their state government in Santa Fe. KSFR News Director Tom Trowbridge caught up with Rubio via phone from Roswell Tuesday afternoon.