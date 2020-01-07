Renowned Painter Sam Scott Donates Painting for KSFR Raffle: Donate Now to Enter!

Wake Up Call Segment Producer/Host MK Mendoza speaks with renowned Painter Sam Scott about his latest community project--raising money for KSFR with his beautiful painting entitled "Bouquet for the Children" in honor of the children on the Mexico/US Border and the importance of public media. A donation of just $149 before February 27, 2020 will place you in the running to win this very special painting valued at $5K. Support community radio, art and our children on the border and own a fabulous and meaningful piece of art by a renowned painter. It's a win/win for everyone!

Donate Here: www.ksfr.org/samscott