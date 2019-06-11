Renowned Author Paul Starr Speaks about Entrenchment

Wake Up Call Segment Host/Producer speaks with author Paul Starr about his new book, Entrenchment: Wealth, Power, and the Constitution of Democratic Societies. Much of our politics today is a struggle over entrenchment. Both sides strive to bring about change in ways that opponents will find difficult to undo. That is why the stakes of contemporary politics are so high. In Entrenchment, Paul Starr examines how changes made at the foundations of society become hard to reverse, yet are sometimes overturned, with sweeping impact on the nation.

For more information, see link below:

https://www.amazon.com/Entrenchment-Wealth-Constitution-Democratic-Societies/dp/0300238479