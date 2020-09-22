Register to vote/Request absentee ballot now!

The clock is ticking for Santa Fe voters as the November 3 general election approaches. What's at stake? New Mexico's 5 electors in the presidential race, plus a plethora of down-ballot races for U.S. Senate, Congress and state legislative seats. Key dates to remember are:
October 6 Deadline to register to vote or October 7-31 Same day voter registration and voting
October 6-31 Early in-person voting at the County Clerk's office or October 17-31 at alternate sites
October 20 Last day to request an absentee ballot
November 3 Vote in person or date when your absentee ballot must be received--not postmarked.
Click on santafecounty.nm.gov for more information.