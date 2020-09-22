Register to vote/Request absentee ballot now!

KSFR reporter Mary Lou Cooper and Santa Fe County Clerk Geraldine Salazar discuss rules of the road for voting in the 2020 general election.

The clock is ticking for Santa Fe voters as the November 3 general election approaches. What's at stake? New Mexico's 5 electors in the presidential race, plus a plethora of down-ballot races for U.S. Senate, Congress and state legislative seats. Key dates to remember are:

October 6 Deadline to register to vote or October 7-31 Same day voter registration and voting

October 6-31 Early in-person voting at the County Clerk's office or October 17-31 at alternate sites

October 20 Last day to request an absentee ballot

November 3 Vote in person or date when your absentee ballot must be received--not postmarked.

Click on santafecounty.nm.gov for more information.