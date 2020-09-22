KSFR

Register to vote/Request absentee ballot now!

By Mary Lou Cooper 28 minutes ago

The clock is ticking for Santa Fe voters as the November 3 general election approaches. What's at stake?  New Mexico's 5 electors in the presidential race, plus a plethora of down-ballot races for U.S. Senate, Congress and state legislative seats.  Key dates to remember are:

October 6 Deadline to register to vote or  October 7-31 Same day voter registration and voting 

October 6-31 Early in-person voting at the County Clerk's office or October 17-31 at alternate sites

October 20 Last day to request an absentee ballot

November 3 Vote in person or date when your absentee ballot must be received--not postmarked.

Click on santafecounty.nm.gov for more information.