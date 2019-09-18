Reframing Language: "Opioid Crisis" Or "American Addiction Problem"? “Disorder” or “Drug Injury”?

Wake Up Call Segment Host/Producer MK Mendoza speaks with long time advocate and veteran of Health and Human Services, expert Lauren Riechelt about her view on the opioid epidemic, not just in the country but specifically Rio Arriba County where she serves and the Health and Human Services Director and where the opioid epidemic all began. They discuss how and why it continues and what's needed to move the needle on improving the situation for New Mexicans.

For more information on Rio Arriba County Services, see link below: http://www.rio-arriba.org/departments_and_divisions/rac_stop/index.html