Raye Zaragoza Plays Santa Fe October 17th

Raye Zaragoza is an award-winning singer/songwriter and performer whose multinational heritage (Native American (O'odham), Mexican, Taiwanese and Japanese) deeply informs her music. Her website says this perspective can be heard in her anthem ‘American Dream.’ The powerful and thought-provoking single is inspired by the destruction of Donald Trump’s election, the lack of mainstream media for Standing Rock and the struggles Zaragoza faced growing up as a female multi-cultural youth in the US. She is performing Thursday night at a sold-out Meow Wolf in Santa Fe. KSFR’s Tom Trowbridge spoke with her on Wake-Up Call: